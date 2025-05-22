Army jawans injured in road mishap at Panagarh

A few Indian Army jawans sustained minor injuries when the bus they were travelling in was hit by a truck at Dharala More near Panagarh, under the Budbud police station.

The jawans were travelling from the Burdwan side when a truck driver suddenly applied brakes on national highway 19. Although the driver of the army bus also applied brakes, the vehicle still collided with the truck. A container truck following behind then crashed into the army bus, and another army bus following the container truck also hit it from behind.

The injured jawans were rescued and taken to hospital. The accident led to a traffic jam along the Burdwan to Asansol stretch of NH-19. As six-lane laying work is ongoing on the highway, the road conditions are poor, and accidents have become a regular occurrence.

Budbud Police have seized the truck.

In a separate incident in Kanksa in the early hours today, a speeding truck collided with another truck. Both the driver and the helper were trapped inside and killed. Kanksa police recovered the bodies after cutting through the cabin.