Armed gang hijack bus, escape with bags

A group of more than five criminals hijacked a private bus by threatening the driver with a firearm. They then got off at a predetermined spot and took at least three bags from the driver’s cabin.

The incident occurred during the day near Ghoksadanga in Cooch Behar today as the bus was travelling from Ranaghat in Nadia to Cooch Behar.

The group quickly escaped the vicinity in a different car. The armed criminals disguised themselves as passengers by wearing masks, according to passengers.

Asit Pal, the substitute driver, was assaulted by a group of criminals while he was taking a break in the rear seat. He suffered serious injuries and had to be admitted to Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital. Mr Pal recounted that he was attacked by two or three individuals and even hit with an axe.

The bus was carrying over 25 passengers when a group of criminals hijacked it, causing fear among everyone on board. Several female passengers claimed to have hidden their gold jewellery and other valuable items. However, the criminals only took three parcels from the driver’s cabin and did not harm any of the passengers.

The gang boarded the bus close to Ghoksadanga. The driver of the bus halted at Ghoksadanga for a break and to have some tea, sources said.

The superintendent of police in Cooch Behar, Dyutiman Bhattacharya, along with additional SP Sandip Garai and other police officials, quickly made their way to the location.

Partha Pratim Roy, the chairman of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), also arrived at the scene to gather accurate information about the situation.

“There was no report of any gunshots being fired on the bus. The team was tailing the bus and, upon receiving a tip-off, seized three bags from the driver’s compartment. We are conducting an investigation to determine the contents of the bags. We are also looking into allegations made by the secondary driver that the group used firearms. Fortunately, none of the passengers were harmed,” said superintendent of police in Cooch Behar.

NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy said, “Several days after the occurrence in Cooch Behar, we remain concerned as it happened during the day. As the NBSTC chairman, we have resolved to convene a meeting with the police to address highway crime. Since many of our long-distance buses operate at night, we plan to instal CCTV cameras and GRS systems inside them. This will enable the police to monitor their respective areas from their stations while our buses are in transit at night.”