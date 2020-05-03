In a tribute to frontline COVID-19 warriors who are fighting the nation-wide public-health crisis, the Indian Armed Forces on Sunday honoured all the doctors, health staffs and police personnel deployed for enforcement of the medical emergency in the length and breadth of the country.

The armed forces in Eastern Command made elaborate arrangements to conduct aerial fly-pasts, band display, lighting-up ships along the coastline of Bay of Bengal and felicitating doctors at the Command Hospital in Kolkata.

The Eastern Command in Kolkata showered petals on two city hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated, showing respect to all the doctors and medical staffs there.

“We have showered flower petals on two hospitals in Kolkata – Command Hospital at Alipur and Chittranjan National Cancer Institute’s Rajarhat campus. We have also felicitated all the doctors at the Command Hospital here,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson in Kolkata told IANS.

AIF' s helicopter flypast over Chittaranjan Hospital of Kolkata to salute Corona warriors. pic.twitter.com/ENDwGT1nNL — uday pratap singh (@udaysingh55) May 3, 2020

He said that arrangements for a band display were also made at the Victoria Memorial on Saturday. “The Coast Guard will also illuminate their ships along the Bay of Bengal in the evening,” he said, adding that similar activities would also be carried out in Guwahati and Shillong by the Indian Armed Forced of the Eastern Command.

The doctors, medical staffs and police personnel deployed at both the hospitals also came out in the open, between 10 and 10.30 am, to welcome the noble gesture by the armed forces with a big hand of applause.