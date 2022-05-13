Anubrata rushed to city private hospital

The ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) leader and Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal was brought to a premier private hospital, along EM Bypass today after he felt chest pain.

He is supposed to visit state-run SSKM Hospital for follow-up of his health condition.

Anubrata underwent several tests like ECG, echocardiogram, nuclear stress test etc for about four hours at the private hospital and then he came back home at his Chinar Park flat this afternoon.

On 6 April, the 62 year-old national executive member of Trinamul Congress was rushed to the SSKM Hospital’s Woodburn Block directly from his Chinar Park flat and got admitted there instead of appearing before the CBI investigators at Nizam Palace for interrogations in connection with his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case. He had undergone treatment at the Woodburn Block for 16 days till 22 April.

Team of doctors, including cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal attending to Anubrata, had advised him to come to SSKM for follow-up after 21 days. Various investigations revealed that he has developed several complications like coronary artery block, infections in prostate, gastrointestinal trouble etc apart from his diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

CBI had asked him to appear at the Nizam Palace for interrogations after he was discharged from the SSKM Hospital.

But his lawyer informed the central investigating agency that he would be able to face the CBI interrogations after 21 May.

Earlier, CBI had issued him five notices separately asking him to appear before the agency probing the same case. But he did not face CBI officials claiming his physical illness.