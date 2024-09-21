Anubrata gets bail in ED case, to be released soon

Anubrata Mondal, the Birbhum district president of Trinamul Congress has got bail from the Rouse Court in Delhi today in the cross-border cattle smuggling case by the Enforcement Department.

Earlier, Anubrata Mondal has secured bail in the CBI case and now will be released shortly from the Tihar Jail. His daughter Sukanya Mondal has also secured bail a few days ago.

It seems that the firebrand TMC leader from Birbhum will be able to go to his home in Nichupatti of Bolpur before the Durga Puja.

Advertisement

Sources said that Anubrata Mondal is likely to be released from Tihar Jail on Saturday.

During her Lok Sabha poll campaign in Birbhum district, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that it is only a matter of time now for Anubrata Mondal to get bail from the court.

“How long will you keep him behind the bars,” she had said at that time.

Despite the absence of Anubrata Mondal, the TMC managed to win both the two Lok Sabha seats from Birbhum.

Chandranath Sinha, state MSME minister and Bolpur MLA said that it is a very good news for the party before the Durga Puja.