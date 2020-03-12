A Division Bench o Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Subhra Ghosh of Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail in connection with the the murder of three Left Front supporters on 3 June 2010 in Labhpur, Birbhum to BJP leader Mukul Roy today. The court granted the bail to anticipatory bail plea with the condition that Roy will not enter Labhpur, Bolpur and Santiniketan police stations till further order and will surrender in four weeks and pray for permanent bail.

A supplementary charge sheet filed in a 2010 case of triple murder has named BJP leader Mukul Roy. Roy has described the inclusion of his name in the chargesheet as “an act of political vendetta”. Manirul Islam, BJP leader in Birbhum district, has also been named as an accused. Roy was instrumental in inducting him into the BJP. The supplementary chargesheet was filed after the Calcutta High Court asked the police to re-investigate the case.

Former Forward Bloc leader and Trinamul Congress (TMC) MLA Islam, a close aide of Roy, was recently inducted in the BJP. Mr Roy was instrumental in inducting Islam. The decision was severely criticised by a powerful section within Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP. In June, 2010 Koton Sheikh, Dhanu Sheikh and Turuk Sheikh of Birbhum — were allegedly killed by Islam in a sand mining dispute.

Islam is known for publicly threatening his political opposition and threatened to “behead” a local Congress leader as well. Islam was acquitted earlier by the lower court in the case. A fresh appeal was eventually filed by one of deceased’s brother to reopen the case and in September of 2019 the High Court instructed the police to re-investigate the case.