Another silicosis death in West Burdwan

Manilal Hembram (24) of Samdih village under Salanpur Block of West Burdwan district has died due to silicosis at Asansol District Hospital. He has left behind his kid and wife.

BJP’s Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul has threatened to launch an agitation on this issue of growing deaths due to silicosis in Salanpur block.

In recent times a number of labourers working in the silica crushing industries have been suffering from silicosis disease and few of them have already died in Salanpur block of West Burdwan district.

After the National Human Rights Commission had lodged a case and directed the district magistrate of West Burdwan district, S Ponnambalam to investigate and send a report, the district administration and health department started taking action.

A medical board was constituted to identify the disease and a medical camp was also held at the affected villages, where most of the villagers are engaged as labourers of stone crushing factories. The district administration is worried with the increasing number of death cases in silicosis in the district.

According to the compensation packages of the state government he was supposed to get an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and his family, Rs 4,000 as pension every month.

Before February 2025, there were only two identified silicosis patients in West Burdwan district. It is feared that more than hundred people are suffering from silicosis in the Salanpur block of West Burdwan district.

The ADM (general) of West Burdwan district has conducted a survey in the Salanpur block after the instructions from National Human Rights Commission.

During the last two boards held to identify silicosis patients, 10 people have been identified in the district. The Special Board was set up at Asansol District Hospital by the CMOH of West Burdwan district.

The health department has issued identity cards to all the victims identified suffering from silicosis disease.