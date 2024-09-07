Another reclaim the night march planned on Monday

This Sunday will see another spontaneous protest on streets of Kolkata, suburbs and across the country, a call to ‘reclaim the night’.

The call was given yet again by Rimjhim Singh, whose 14 August night call turned out to be an instant hit with the general masses and people turned up in huge numbers to express solidarity with the striking doctors and seek justice for the brutal rape and murder victim of RG Kar hopsital.

This time the night has been named: “Sasaker Ghum Bhangate natun Ganer Bhor”.

Rinjhim Singh, a former alumnus of Presidency College and the key organizer to reclaim the night programme, toady at a Press conference said keeping the 9 September in mind, when the Supreme court would hear the R G Kar Rape and murder case, we have decided to give a fresh call to reclaim night programme by the women in the city on Sunday night, on the eve of the apex court’s hearing in order to express solidarity and seek justice for the junior doctor of R G Kar.

Commenting on the 8 September night programme, Miss Singh said, “Through the call to stage another reclaim night programme on Sunday night, our main goal is to awake the ruler from slumber for a new dawn that would be culminated through a sequence of dance and songs for which the noted personalities from the cultural society had been invited.”