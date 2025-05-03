Another fire incident in Sec V

Right after the devastating fire at a hotel at Mechua that claimed 14 lives recently, another fire broke out today at a chemical factory in Salt Lake Sector V. There was no news of any injury or fatality so far.

According to Bidhannagar Police, about 11 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after three hours.

Advertisement

According to police, the fire which suddenly broke out at a chemical factory near Philips More, fanned out with devastating force, triggering explosions from the factory, with thick black smoke enveloped the entire area and sending the locals into a tizzy.

Advertisement

The factory, which was said to have been stacked with highly combustible substances, had put the firemen into trouble though they had been able to manage to contain the fire after three hours of efforts.

State fire minister Sujit Bose, who was present at the site, said: “Investigation would reveal the exact cause of fire.”

At Mechaua, 15 persons died, most of them due to asphyxiation after a devastating fire ripped through Rituraj Hotel.