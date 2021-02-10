Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound West Bengal on Thursday where the elections for the West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held in April and May this year.

Anil Baluni, BJP Rajya Sabha member and media in-charge said in a press statement that during his one-day stay, Shah will flag-off the fourth phase of ‘Poribortan Yatra’ from Cooch Behar and participate in various programmes.

“Tomorrow Shah will visit the historic Shri Madan Mohan Temple and offer prayers. After the temple visit he will flag-off the fourth phase of ‘Poribortan Yatra’ from Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar,” Baluni said.

The BJP is organising “Poribortan Yatra” in West Bengal in five phases which will cover all the 294 constituencies in the state.

“The ‘Poribortan Yatra’ originating from Cooch Behar is the fourth such Yatra to be flagged off in West Bengal. Prior to this, ‘Poribortan Yatra’ has been flagged from Nabadwip (Nadia), Tarapith (Birbhum) and Jhargram,” the party said.

After flagging off the ‘Parivartan Yatra’, Shah will offer prayers at the famous Shri Shri Harichand Thakur temple in Thakur Nagar of North 24 Parganas district.

“Later on, he will address a grand public rally at the nearby Thakurbari ground,” it said.

Shah will visit the Science City auditorium in Kolkata in the evening where he will address the social media volunteers’ meet.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday flagged off two ‘Poribortan Yatra’, one from the Chillar Math of the Tarapith temple and another from Jhargram’s Lalgarh Sajib Sangha grounds.