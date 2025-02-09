Alleged rape and murder in New Town: CID team visits crime scene

A three-member team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the crime scene at Loha Bridge in New Town on Saturday, a day after a semi-clad body of a 14-year-old girl, suspected to have been raped and murdered, was found on a deserted bushy area on Friday morning.

The state government handed over the case to the CID to probe the crime. Earlier on Friday, the detective department of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate visited the house of the minor girl and collected CCTV footage of adjacent areas.

The preliminary report of the post-mortem revealed that she was raped and throttled to death. The body was sent for post-mortem on Friday and handed over to her family after the autopsy.

According to the preliminary inquiry of the detective department, the girl had left her home in North 24-Parganas after being scolded by her mother on Thursday night. She had been missing since then. Her father, an employee of the navy in Mumbai, has come back after he was informed about the incident.

Police said they had found a note in her house that said she was leaving home. An officer said they are yet to verify if the handwriting matched with that of the victim.

According to the police commissionerate, a case had been drawn against unknown persons, under sections of murder and protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO).

Initially, no one in the neighbourhood could recognise the body on Friday. It was only a few hours later that her description matched with that of a missing girl whose details were reported by her family.

The police said they were in the process of checking the CCTV footage of the closest cameras available on the spot.

“We are probing all possible angles. We will share more once we get hold of the accused,” said an officer of the Bidhannagar Police commissionerate.