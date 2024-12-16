Airtel flags 8 billion spam calls since launch of AI-powered spam fighting solution

Bharti Airtel has flagged a staggering 8 billion spam calls and 0.8 billion spam SMSes within two and a half months of launching its AIpowered spam fighting solution. The AI powered network has identified close to 1 million spammers everyday. The company in the last two and a half months has alerted close to 252 million unique customers to these suspicious calls and has observed a 12 per cent decline in the number of customers answering them. Customers in Delhi have received the highest number of spam calls, followed by customers in Andhra Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi is also where a maximum number of spam calls have originated, followed by Mumbai and Karnataka. In terms of SMSes, the maximum number has originated from Gujarat followed by Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh and the maximum number of customers targeted have been from Mumbai, Chennai and Gujarat. As per the trends 76 per cent of all spam calls have been targeted at male customers. Additionally distinct differences have been noted in terms of spam call frequency across age demographics.

Customers in the age bracket of 36-60 have received 48 per cent of all spam calls. Approximately only 8 per cent spam calls have landed in the handsets of senior citizens. The spam calls commence from 9 am onwards and gradually escalates on volume as the day progresses. The peak of spam activity is observed between noon and 3 pm during which the highest concentration of spam calls occur.

