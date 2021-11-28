AIRIA heading for stormy session in its annual general meeting

The All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA), apex platform of more than 1200 rubber manufacturers including some international giants in the country, is awaiting a stormy session in its forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) likely to be held on 17 December.

Some AIRIA members are all set to raise questions relating to holding of dual posts of the chairman of the Rubber Board (RB) under the commerce ministry and senior vice president of the association respectively in the AGM. Election in the AIRIA comprising members of four zones – western, northern, southern and eastern – is held every year after the AGM.

Dr Sawar Dhanania, a citybased industrialist and treasurer of BJP’s eastern region, was appointed as the RB chairman in June when he was also holding the post of senior vice president of the AIRIA. “The RB chairman is usually appointed considering his or her close connections with the political party in power at the Centre. The prime criteria to become the chairman, a candidate should not be associated as chairman or owner of any company associated with rubber industries. On the other hand, he or she must have to own at least one company manufacturing rubber to become the member of the association,” a senior member of the AIRIA said.

“In the coming AGM we will raise the questions to know whether the ministry had taken the two criteria into its considerations before appointing the chairman who is renewing his membership in the association showing his company. Bylaws of the AIRIA say that a candidate must have to run at least one company to become a member of the association,” he said requesting anonymity.

Another member of the association alleged that there might be conflicts of interests if somebody holds dual portfolios – RB chairman and AIRIA’s senior vice president – simultaneously. “It’s not like that. The ministry has made me the chairman knowing well about my credentials including my academic and business details. I could run or own any company as I am holding the honorary post of the chairman. Our association is not an office of profit and therefore, there is no question of conflicts of interests. I have done my doctorate from the IIT-Kharagpur and am still holding the chair of treasurer of BJP’s eastern the region,” Dr Dhanania told The Statesman.

“Chairman of Rubber Board is appointed by the Central Government, under clause (A) of sub-section (3) of the Rubber Act 1947. The power vested with the Chairman is to call for and preside over the every meeting of the Board and Committee. The executive power of the Board is vested with the Executive Officer,” said Dr KN Raghavan, executive director (ED) of the RB while replying to an email sent by this correspondent to him.

“As this is not an executive post nor is the Chairman paid any salary /remuneration, there is no bar on the incumbent taking up other employment. There is no requirement that officers of All India/Central Government service alone can hold office of chairman,” Dr Raghavan added.