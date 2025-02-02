Air India Express ‘payday sale’ for Kolkata flyers

At a time, when the skyrocketing airfares for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj have sparked a nationwide uproar, Air India Express has announced its “Payday Sale”, offering travellers from Kolkata and other metropolitan city airports an opportunity to book budget-friendly flights, with fares starting as low as Rs 1,535. The sale is open for booking until 2 February covering travel between 5 February and 17 September.

For passengers flying from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU), this sale presents a great chance to explore both domestic and international destinations at reduced fares. The airline’s Xpress Lite fares, starting at Rs 1,385, come with benefits such as zero convenience fees and an option to pre-book an additional 3 kg of cabin baggage at no extra charge.

With Air India Express expanding its fleet and connectivity, passengers from Kolkata can enjoy more affordable flights to key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, along with international destinations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The airline’s exclusive offers extend to students, senior citizens, doctors, nurses, and armed forces personnel, making air travel more accessible to a wider segment of travelers from Kolkata. Additionally, members of the Tata NeuPass loyalty programme can avail of discounts on Biz seat upgrades, meals, and priority services.

