Air Force cautions villagers against infiltrators

Senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officials, suspecting the movement of infiltrator spies near sensitive zones, have sought assistance from the local panchayat and residents living near the Colonel Arjan Singh Air Force Station.

Last night, Air Force officials held an emergency meeting at the Trilokchandrapur Panchayat in Kanksa, where they interacted with around 250 local residents from various political and religious backgrounds. The officials warned the gathering about the possible infiltration of cross-border spies disguising themselves within village communities situated close to the Air Force Station.

Prosenjit Ghosh, deputy chief of the panchayat, said: “Senior Air Force officials have instructed us to report any suspicious individuals in our localities. They’ve provided us with a toll-free number to report such incidents immediately.” He added: “We’ve already deployed trusted individuals in various booths for swift communication. Since last night, several village groups have begun night patrols accordingly.”

The officials also trained residents on how to camouflage themselves and perform immediate blackouts in response to siren alerts from the base.

Villagers in Kanksa are no strangers to such emergency situations, having grown accustomed to the frequent flying of fighter jets over the years.

The Panagarh Air Force Station was originally commissioned in 1944 during the Second World War as part of the China-Burma-India campaign. Strategically located, it served as a crucial base for Allied operations in the Eastern Theatre. It was extensively used for supply transport and operated as a repair and maintenance hub for B-24 Liberator bombers. The airfield was constructed by the United States Air Force.

The station has continued to bear the legacy of its post-WWII operations. It was utilised by the Indian Air Force during the 1965 Indo-China War and the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. On 15 April 2016, the base was renamed ‘Colonel Arjan Singh Air Force Station’ on the 97th birthday of the late Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh—marking the first time an air base in India was named after an individual. The renaming was confirmed by Air Marshal C Hari Kumar.

During WWII, a young commanding officer of No. 1 Squadron of the Royal Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh, was deployed to the Eastern Theatre. He later led the famed ‘Tiger Squadron’ in defence of the Imphal Valley against relentless Japanese air raids. His exemplary leadership and bravery earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). Singh had been commissioned into the Air Force in 1939, just before the onset of the war.

Arjan Singh rose to become a towering figure in the IAF and was the first—and only—officer to attain the five-star rank of Marshal of the Air Force. His leadership proved critical during Pakistan’s offensive in Akhnoor, for which he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Singh also served at the Panagarh Air Force Station—a connection still fondly remembered and honoured by the IAF and local residents.