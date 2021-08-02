AIGL fast-unto-death ups pressure on Bista

The general secretary of the Bharati Tamang faction of the All India Gorkha League (AIGL), SP Sharma, today launched a fast-unto-death protest to mount pressure on Darjeeling’s BJP MP Raju Bista on Hill issues like the much-talked-about ‘Permanent Political Solution.’

Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) leader Ajoy Edwards visited Mr Sharma at their party office on Ladenla Road and requested him to withdraw the protest and instead accompany him to Delhi for a meeting with BJP leaders. The leader of the GNLF, an alliance partner of the BJP, is set to leave for Delhi tomorrow, where he will try to meet central leaders.

Speaking at his party office where he started the hunger strike, Mr Sharma said, “We have set out four conditions and I will withdraw my fastunto-death only if the MP fulfulls any one of them. Mr Bista should show something concrete on what he has done to fulfill the promises made by his party while winning the elections here, or he should be able to give it in writing as to why he has not been able to do anything on it, and the help he needs.”

“Apart from that, if he wants to work on those issues, then he should be able to take them up in the next parliament session. If he cannot do any of these, then he will be left with no option but to resign,” he added. During the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP mentioned the PPS and granting of tribal status to 11 Gorkha communities in its election manifesto.

Speaking about Mr Bista taking up the issue of PPS in the parliament just recently, Mr Sharma said, “It was clear that the MP took up the issue under Rule 377. He also took up the issue during Zero Hour, which does raise doubts on his sincerity.”

On the other hand, Mr Edwards said, “I do not want to see anyone becoming a martyr again and requested him to not go for the hunger strike. Instead, I asked him to join us and sit for meetings in Delhi.” Mr Sharma, however, did not agree to the GNLF leader’s request, and maintained that they needed something concrete and not assurances.

Meanwhile, the Bimal Gurung camp of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha lent its support to Mr Sharma’s protest. Its youth wing leader Noman Rai met Mr Sharma and said that they should together fight for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

“We can reach out destination only if all of us in the Hills, Terai and the Dooars unite and fight as one,” Mr Rai said. The leader of the other faction of the Morcha, Keshav Pokhrel, also visited Mr Sharma later and lent his party’s support to the protest.