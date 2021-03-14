The West Bengal CID on Saturday made the first arrest in the illegal coal mining scam from Andal and has taken him into its custody for further investigations.

Randhir Singh( in photo), a businessman who is close to main accused Anup Maji, alias Lala,was produced in Asansol Court on Saturday and taken into custody by the CID. Singh was arrested from his residence at New Kajora, in Andal, West Burdwan, by a CID team acting on a specific tip-off, a source in the CID informed.

Both the CBI and the state CID have been investigating the illegal coal mining scam in the Raniganj coalfield area.

Though the CBI started a probe in November last year, it is yet to arrest anybody in that case so far. The CID however, started a probe much later led by DIG, Ajay Thakur.

The Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) has lodged written complaints with the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate alleging illegal coal theft in areas under various police stations several times.

The CID started a probe in February and inspected various places in the Kajora area of Andal police station.

The CID officials talked to locals and ECL officials also. It is now suspected that the CID will further arrest the members of the racket after taking the accused into their custody after grilling.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the CID to investigate the alleged biggest illegal coal mining scam in recent decades.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the illegal coal mining scam in the Raniganj Coalfield area. Income Tax (IT) under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also raided places related to illegal coal mining in various districts and Kolkata.