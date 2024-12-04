Ahiran lake faces ecological crisis as migratory bird numbers decline

Ahiran Lake, once a thriving winter haven for migratory birds and a magnet for nature enthusiasts, is grappling with a dramatic drop in bird populations this season. The iconic lake, known for attracting species such as Gray Herons, Ruddy Shelducks, River Lapwings, and Green Bee Eaters, now faces a dual threat of invasive water hyacinths and unchecked human activities, raising concerns over its ecological future.

For decades, the lake has been a critical sanctuary for migratory birds traveling thousands of miles to escape harsher climates. However, extensive coverage by water hyacinth, an invasive plant species, has significantly disrupted the delicate ecosystem. Experts warn that without immediate intervention, Ahiran Lake could lose its status as a key seasonal refuge for birds and a prime tourist attraction.

The challenges at Ahiran Lake reflect a broader environmental crisis impacting wetlands in the region. A study by researchers from Raja Narendralal Khan Women’s College reveals that Murshidabad’s wetlands have shrunk dramatically, with the total area declining from 5,524.7 hectares in 1990 to just 1,701.4 hectares in 2024. Ahiran Lake itself has diminished from 159.75 hectares to a mere 44.53 hectares over the same period, according to Subhasis Das, a researcher involved in the study.

Advertisement

“Altered river flows, sediment accumulation, and unchecked human activities have drastically reduced the lake’s depth and area,” Das said. “This has severe implications for its ecological balance and the survival of dependent species.”

The overgrowth of water hyacinth has created dense mats that block sunlight, reduce water flow, and make feeding and breeding difficult for birds. Migratory species that usually arrive in November and peak between December and February are now fewer in number. Resident birds are also affected by deteriorating water quality and shrinking habitats, further straining the lake’s fragile ecosystem.

“Water hyacinth is a major challenge,” said Dr Sujoy Midya, an ecologist. “It deprives birds of open feeding areas and alters the balance of the ecosystem. This year’s decline in migratory arrivals is a direct consequence.”

Dr Pravat Kumar Shit, an environmentalist, pointed to additional factors exacerbating the crisis. “Uncertain rainfall patterns, pesticide contamination from nearby fields, and increased human activities like livestock grazing and fishing are adding to the pressure,” he explained. “If these threats are not addressed, the lake could lose its ecological significance altogether.”

Despite its challenges, Ahiran Lake remains a critical habitat for 30 bird species, both migratory and resident. Experts urge immediate conservation measures, including the removal of water hyacinths, sustainable management of human activities, and restoration of wetland areas, to save the lake from further decline.

Ahiran Lake is not just an ecological treasure but also a symbol of the region’s natural heritage. Its decline serves as a wake-up call to prioritize wetland conservation for the health of the environment and the species that depend on it, many experts said.