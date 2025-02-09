Ahead of 2026 polls, Bengal BJP demands results from central agencies

As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, BJP MP Saumitra Khan has sought the intervention of the Union home ministry to ensure that central agencies do not face allegations of investigative lapses in high-profile cases.

The move comes amid growing attacks from opposition parties, Trinamul Congress, Congress, and the Left, who are accusing the central agencies of inefficiency and delay in handling key corruption and criminal cases in the state. At present, several crucial cases in Bengal, including the school recruitment scam, corruption scandals, several blast cases and violent crimes, including rape and murder case of R G Kar female PGT doctor are being investigated by the CBI and NIA.

However, the agencies have repeatedly informed the Calcutta High Court that they have been unable to submit key forensic evidence on time due to delays from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Sensing an opportunity, opposition parties and various organisations have intensified their criticism of the BJP-led central government, the state BJP, and the central investigative agencies. They claim that the investigative failures are deliberate and politically motivated. With the elections approaching, Mr Khan is pushing for swift action from the Union home ministry to streamline forensic evidence processing, preventing the opposition from exploiting these delays to weaken the BJP’s voter base in Bengal. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Kolkata has come under scrutiny for delays in submitting crucial forensic evidence in several high-profile cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament Saumitra Khan has formally sought details on the number of pending cases at CFSL Kolkata and the reasons behind the backlog. The issue has gained prominence as central agencies have struggled to submit key forensic reports in major cases, including the school recruitment scam, the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at RG Kar Medical College, multiple blast cases, and the ration distribution corruption case. He has also inquired about the sanctioned versus actual strength of technical and administrative staff at the laboratory, highlighting the need for urgent reforms to address any manpower shortages. The delay in forensic reports has provided ammunition to opposition parties.

With the 2026 state Assembly elections approaching, the issue is likely to become a major political flashpoint. Political analysts believe that if the forensic backlog is not addressed promptly, it could dent the BJP’s credibility in the state, as opposition parties continue to attack the ruling party at the Centre over the delays.