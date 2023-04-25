Agriculture department support to Lepchas

The traditional Lepcha community in Sittong Khasmahal has achieved success in agri-farming, horticulture and tourism after receiving support from West Bengal Agriculture department and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Along with growing vegetables, the villagers are now involved in setting up home stays. Home stays have become a flourishing business in north Bengal following support from the state government.

Following chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement, those who are setting up home stays are getting Rs 1.50 lakh from the state government as incentive. Lepcha women grow orchids, rhododendron saplings, different varieties of bonsai and other saplings of mountain trees and plants and the green house and hot house are provided by the state government.

Lepcha women have set up nurseries, mostly in their homes to earn their livelihood in addition to agri-farming. The state agriculture department officials are providing training to the farmers and keeping them well acquainted with the latest development.

High-yielding seeds are being distributed by the state government. Yonus Lepcha, deputy director (World Bank project), state agriculture department, Darjeeling, said, “All the farmers here are very eager and doing a great job. They are progressing fast. The women are taking part in integrated farming. They are getting government support and all facilities provided to them by the department of agriculture. In Sittong Khasmahal the local Lepcha community is cultivating Kiwi, blueberry, avocado on an experimental basis.This project is likely to open up new avenues to the inhabitants of the mountain settlement.”