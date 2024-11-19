After mayor two more TMC leaders slam police for crimes

Hardly a couple of days after city mayor Firhad Hakim slammed Kolkata Police for its alleged inaction to prevent crimes in Kolkata, veteran MP Saugata Roy and MLA Humayun Kabir, both belonging to ruling party also attacked the police administration on the issue of its intelligence failure.

While addressing a programme in New Barrackpore, Mr Roy attacked the police administration saying, “What do the police do? How do pistols smuggle into Kolkata? Nobody is there at the border to make surveillance? Don’t the police arrest anybody?”

The veteran politician has also raised questions in connection with the incident at R G Kar Hospital.

“Why such an incident happen to a woman? Why can’t we prevent this?

Humayun Kabir told the media on Monday demanding Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamul Congress to lead the state home department.

“We will fight the coming Assembly election in 2026 under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. I want Abhishek Banerjee to be her deputy chief minister and he should take charge of police administration,” the MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district said.

“We want a full-time home minister and police administration will be more disciplined once he is given the charge of the police department,” he claimed.

On 16 November, Mr Hakim had criticised the police over the attempted murder of the Trinamul Congress councillor Sushanta Ghosh.

“Trinamul Congress leaders could no longer show confidence in the chief minister as a home minister. We, the opposition, have been claiming that the home minister has completely failed to prevent crimes in the state. Now, her party colleagues raise questions about her efficiency as a police minister,” said Sukanta Majumder, BJP state president.