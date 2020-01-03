While the police have failed to track down eight boys, including seven Bangladeshis, who fled the Subhayan (juvenile) Home in Balurghat in South Dinajpur on 28 December last, District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal met officials of the PWD (civil and electrical) and Child Welfare Department today and discussed measures to be taken to strengthen security at the government-run home. The PWD officials of the electrical wing have been show-caused for “poor maintenance” of the CCTV cameras at the Home.

The DM has decided to work on boosting the security measures after receiving a detailed report from the home the administration. Official sources say that the security at the Home is looked after by the district police, while the police department has ‘closed’ police personnel on duty at the home after the 28 December incident.

The boys are said to have fled the home after cutting a hole on the first floor wall of the building with the help of a nail-puller and scaling the boundary walls that also have barbed wires laid on the top. “A decision has now been taken to change the on-duty staff at the home every three months,” source said today. “New and powerful sensors will also be connected with the CCTV cameras and the boundary walls, while more cameras will be installed even inside the rooms to observe the boys’ movements,” the sources added.

As per a report prepared by the Home administration, the monitor of the CCTV camera in the guard room was not working, while the uninterrupted power supply unit of the computer was also damaged. “Officials of the PDW electrical division have been showcaused for the delay installing the sensor even after fund disbursement for the same.

The district magistrate has ordered to complete the work within seven days,” they said. Apart from juveniles serving time, orphans and children belonging to the weaker section of society are also given shelter at Subhayan. There were 16 inmates, 15 Bangladeshis, in the Home before the eight of then fled.

“After the meeting with the Home officials, the district administration has also decided to develop counselling programmes for the inmates, while officials of the ADM rank will visit and talk with the inmates every 15 days to enquire of their problems,” an official source said. Dm, Mr Nirmal, said: “It is our first priority to strengthen security at the home. Some major decisions have been taken and the PDW and other line departments will complete their tasks within the next seven days. Police are still investigating on the missing inmates.”