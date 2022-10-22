After arrest of militant, separatist’s outfit’s ultimatum to top Bengal cops

The self-styled Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief, Jeevan Singha, in an audio clip message from his hideout, has threatened the top police officers of West Bengal with dire consequences after the arrest of dreaded KLO militant Malkhan Singh. The officers he named in the message include Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force at Siliguri, Sudip Bhattacharjee, Inspector in Charge of a police station in North Bengal, BD Sarkar.

Acting on a tip off , STF officials arrested Malkhan Singh from a village under Phansidewa police station, which was close to India-Nepal border, in the Darjeeling district on 20 October night on suspicion of hobnobbing with banned militant outfit.

Sources said Malkhan Singh, who was arrested in 2014 in Malda, had planned to visit Guwahati in Assam.

Notably, chief of KLO, which came into existence in 1995 following Kamtapur People’s Party movement for a separate Kamtapur state, recently released an audio message addressed to Chief Minister of Assam Hemant Biswa Sarma where he requested peace talks with the representatives of the outlawed organisation as mediators including Mr Singh.

The audio clip of the KLO chief Singha, which has gone viral, has come to the notice of the Police Department.

In this audio message Singha came down heavily on Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for alleged police oppression.

Alleging police atrocities on Rajbanshi men and women, Singh threatened the top police officers with dire consequences and their long standing demand for a separate Kamtapur state in reference with ‘merger agreement’ when the British colonial rule was finally terminated in India, the Koch Bihar state immediately acceded to and merged with India in 1949.