Adhir, Yusuf both claim victory in Berhampore

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress MP candidate in Berhampore and Pradesh Congress committee president, is confident of his win. He has reiterated this today multiple times and also before the election.

He confidently declared, “I will win. There is no doubt about it.” When asked about the chances of TMC MP candidate and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, he dismissed it with a scoff. Reports of unrest have been coming in since the morning from Berhampore. Most of the allegations have been raised against the ruling Trinamul Congress. Until 1pm, the voter turnout in Berhampore was 52.27 per cent. Adhir was seen touring various areas confidently since the morning. Facing the media, he stated, “I will win. There is no doubt about it. I have full confidence in myself. Some scattered incidents were reported. There is excitement in Beldanga. We have been informed about the allegations. News is coming from four or five places. But nothing significant has happened yet.” He then added, “My fight is not against any individual or candidate. My fight is against the divisive politics of Modi and Mamata.”

In the previous round, (third phase), voting took place in Murshidabad on 7 May. This time, the fourth round of voting is happening in Berhampore. Adhir is contesting against Trinamul candidate Yusuf Pathan and BJP candidate Nirmal Saha. Adhir’s convoy sparked controversy as additional vehicles caused concern for the administration. DSP’s car halted for debate with police accompanying Berhampore ‘s Congress candidate. “Some goons, workers of TMC, were trying to capture the roads and create problem for the people. I have requested the Election Commission of India to disperse them but they again came back. TMC wants to reduce the voter turnout because they know that most of the voters are going to vote against TMC. They are scared, so they want to disturb the voting process. We are not going to let them capture any booth, nor am I going to let TMC win in Berhampore.”

Trinamul candidate Yusuf Pathan also aimed to win in Berhampore. “I am happy that youth and women are voting in large numbers. There is a positive environment. I have full faith that I will win with a huge margin. If I have to sacrifice for the people then I am ready. I have come here to work for the people. People have supported me a lot, they want a change here,” Pathan said. Meanwhile, allegations of booth capturing were reported at Kumudini School in Ranaghat. The BJP MP candidate Jagannath Sarkar reached the scene, hearing the news. He was a victim of the protest of Trinamul supporters. The BJP candidate was confronted with ‘Go back’ slogans.