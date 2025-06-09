Adhikari seeks NIA action against TMC MLA over remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, has demanded today that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) must inquire Trinamul Congress (TMC) legislator Narendranath Chakraborty over his recent remarks concerning the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

Mr Chakraborty, the MLA from Pandaveswar and TMC’s West Burdwan president, reportedly made a public statement suggesting detailed knowledge about the circumstances surrounding the attack that killed 26 people. His comments included references to the withdrawal of security arrangements prior to the incident—an assertion Adhikari says raises serious concerns. “This is not a matter to be taken lightly. If an elected representative has prior knowledge of a terrorist attack, the NIA must take him into custody and question him to ascertain the source and veracity of his information,” Adhikari said on X-handle.

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted a group of civilians and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, has been linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF). The NIA is currently probing the incident. Adhikari also drew attention to past terror-related investigations in the region. “Let us not forget the 2014 Khagragarh blast in Burdwan district—where Chakraborty also hails from—when the NIA uncovered bomb-making units linked to Bangladeshi terror operatives,” he said. The blast, which killed two suspected militants, led to a nationwide crackdown on terror modules operating in eastern India. He further alleged that TMC’s past associations with extremist elements necessitate closer scrutiny. “The country cannot ignore the signs. It is time for the NIA to act swiftly, summon Narendranath Chakraborty, and determine whether his statements are part of a broader nexus,” he said.

Adhikari has also tagged the NIA in a social media post urging immediate intervention, stating that “the people of India have a right to know the truth.” As of now, the TMC has not issued a formal response to the allegations. Chakraborty’s office has also not commented on the claims or his purported remarks. The NIA has not made any official statement regarding Adhikari’s appeal.