Activists reconnect Anjana river with Jalangi after local admin neglect

In a bold act of protest against years of neglect and environmental degradation, activists from Jalangi Nadi Samaj, Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha and other concerned citizens joined forces today to reconnect the Anjana river with the Jalangi river at its source point near Smashan Kali Bari in Krishnagar.

The Anjana river, a 29-km long waterway in the Bhagirathi-Hooghly basin, had been gradually dwindling due to human encroachment and lack of proper maintenance. The activists, numbering 20, embarked on a mission to dismantle the barriers that had cut off Anjana from Jalangi, causing water to stagnate and adversely affecting the surrounding ecosystem.

The problem stemmed from the shallower depth of the Bhagirathi river channel near Nabadwip, causing the water level of Jalangi to be lower than that of Bhagirathi near the estuary in Nabadwip. Consequently, excess water from Jalangi failed to merge with Bhagirathi and instead returned to the riverbed, forming the Anjana river as a tributary of Jalangi. The Anjana river covers a course of 11 kilometres from its source to Hat Boalia. The river divides into two tributaries near Hat Boalia.

Advertisement

Debanjan Bagchi, an activist from Nadia Banchao Samaj, expressed his frustration, stating, “This is not our job. But, we have done this as a symbol of protest. Year after year, the district administration has done nothing to rejuvenate the Anjana by reconnecting it with Jalangi.” The Anjana river holds historical significance, once being an integral part of the region’s cultural and economic landscape. It played a pivotal role in the 18th century when Nadia district emerged as a hub for indigo cultivation.

The river was not only a source of livelihood but also found its place in the literary works of renowned poets and writers, including Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam. After several appeals and petitions to the local administration, the activists decided to take matters into their own hands. Today’s successful reconnection of Anjana with Jalangi stands as a powerful testament to grassroots activism and the community’s determination to preserve their natural heritag