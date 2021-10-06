Abhishek’s wife Rujira challenges order directing physical appearance

Trinamul Congress general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee has challenged a Delhi court order in Delhi high court directing her to appear before it physically on 12 October in connection with a coal pilferage and theft case.

The petitioner sought setting aside and quashing the trial court order on 18 September and 30 September by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House District Court, issuing summons to Rujira Banerjee for her physical appearance in New Delhi.

The hearing in the matter was listed for Wednesday in Delhi High court before Justice Yogesh Khanna. The hearing was adjourned for 8 October as the concerned bench didn’t assemble on Wednesday.

The concerned bench is also examining Abhishek Banerjee petition challenging several summonses to the couple by the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.

The plea states that ED complaint against her deserves to be set aside for being false, malicious and vexatious, adding that the impugned prosecution is a vindictive abuse of law by ED.

On 30 September 2021, Rujira Banerjee had appeared virtually citing personal reasons for travelling to Delhi before the court. Lawyer court directed her to appear before it physically on 12 October.

The court had issued summons to her on a complaint of ED which sought warrant against her for non-appearance before it.

Appearing for ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had strongly opposed the petition filed by Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira Banerjee challenging ED summons.