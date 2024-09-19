Abhishek urges doctors to join work

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour urged the CBI to ensure that no perpetrators are spared with swift punishment handed down at the earliest opportunity.

At the same breath he requested the junior doctors to resume duty. On his X-handle Mr Banerjee wrote, “As a gesture of goodwill, the doctors should now consider calling off the strike and work collaboratively with the government to serve the people and expedite the implementation of the task force initiatives to ensure these charges are promptly executed.”

Coming down heavily on the CBI, Mr Banerjee further wrote: “The CBI record speaks for itself over the past 10 years, they have not completed a single investigation they have undertaken. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Mr Banerjee said since day one, he had supported the doctors in their concerns regarding the safety and security and he had always said that most of their concerns, barring a few are valid, sensible and justified.

Mr Banerjee further wrote: “As per the SC directions and the GoWB’s submission before the SC yesterday, most of the measures for improving their safety and security are in progress, including the installation of CCTV cameras and infrastructural development in the medical colleges and hospital across West Bengal which are expected to be completed within 14 days. Additionally, the government has honoured their demands for transferring certain top officials in the health department and Kolkata Police, as confirmed by the HCM the day before in her media address.”

The junior doctors are still on strike as they think that the principal secretary of the health department should be transferred. They said the former commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal has not been forced to resign, on the contrary he has been promoted.

A senior state government official said they are keeping a tab on the situation. Mamata Banerjee said no punitive measure will be taken against the junior doctors once they resume work.”