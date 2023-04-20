Abhishek to start Sanjog Yatra

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress national general secretary will start Sanjog Yatra from 25 April. Mr Banerjee will visit all the blocks and hold meetings with the party functionaries.

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said, “I told Abhishek not to go out in this excessive heat. He will start the mission from 25 April. It may be recalled that Mr Banerjee had to cancel his trip to East Burdwan due to the prevailing heat wave in the district.

The average temperature in the district is 43 degrees Celsius. Mr Banerjee will talk to the people and the leaders to have an on the spot experience about whether they are getting the government benefits or not.

He has made it clear that no muscle flexing by party leaders or workers in the ensuing panchayat election will be allowed and the people will decide who will be the candidate. He has requested party leaders more than once to work and not to think about the candidates.

Senior Trinamul leaders said the party’s target was not the panchayat election but the Lok Sabha polls. “We want to see our strengths and weaknesses. The weaknesses will be repaired.

People by and large still have faith in Mamata Banerjee and we want to listen to their grievances,” they said. Trinamul will organize meetings to make people aware of the schemes and how they have benefitted them.