Abhishek to start rural campaign

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will leave Kolkata to start his two-month-long rural campaign, titled Trinamule Naba Joar to build mass contact tomorrow.

He will offer puja at Madanmohan temple tomorrow and then start the Jatra from Dinhata in Cooch Bihar district from Tuesday. It will end at Kakdwip in South 24- Parganas. During this entire period Mr Banerjee will stay away from home.

The programme is divided into two parts, namely, Janasangjog Jatra, a rally aimed at building mass contact and Gram Banglar Motamat, which would seek the opinion of the rural populace in selecting the candidates for the ensuing Panchayat election.

This is for the first time in the country when the electorate will select a political party’s candidates for Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samity and Zilla Parishad. During the two-month programme, more than 250 meetings will be held and contacts will be build with more than 30 lakh people.

A distance of 3500 km will be travelled and 3 lakh party leaders and workers will be involved in the programme. Contacts will be made with more than one crore people through digital platform.

More than 15,000 important people will be invited to attend the meetings. The people can give their opinion on the party’s website www.tnjofficial.com from April 25.

The main purpose of the campaign is to ensure free and fair Panchayat election. Mr Banerjee in a recently held Press conference said if people select the candidates there would be no trouble at the election. If this model becomes successful, all the state