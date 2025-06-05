Abhishek to miss MEA meet on Op Sindoor

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, one of the members of an all-party MPs delegation that visited various countries, will not attend a meeting of the ministry of external affairs, convened on Thursday.

Speaking to newspersons at Kolkata airport after landing in the city, Abhishek, a member of the all-party delegation which went around countries talking about India’s global outreach efforts following Operation Sindoor, a strong military response to the Pahalgam terror attacks, had also met the Indian dispora at many of the countries and even visited the memorials of Rash Behari Bose and Radhabinod Pal in Japan and visited the RKM centres in Singapore and Malaysia.

Banerjee said he has already informed the office of the external affairs minister about his inability to attend the meeting. Instead, he added, he would write to EAM Jaishankar about his take on the delegation tour’s outcome.

He also said that after giving the written communication to the external affairs minister, he would speak on that to the media persons.

“We had toured five countries during the last 15 days. We attended several meetings. On Thursday, the external affairs minister will convene a meeting. But I will not be able to attend that. I have some pre-scheduled engagements. I was out of the country for some time. In the meantime, the by-election for Kaliganj has been announced. I have some work in my Parliamentary area. I will be busy with that for the next few days. I will inform the external affairs ministry about my opinion in writing. Once I inform the ministry, I will speak on that matter,” Banerjee told media persons.