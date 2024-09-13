Abhishek remembers his association with Yechury

Sitaram Yechury, CPM general secretary died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIMS), New Delhi this afternoon after a brief illness.

He was 72-years old. He became a politburo member of the CPM in 1992. He was the general secretary of CPM from 2015. He was admitted to the AIIMS with acute respiratory tract infection. He was a Rajya Sabha member from 2005 to 2017 from Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress in his X handle, wrote: “Sad to hear the passing away of veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury. While our political ideologies often clashed, I had the privilege of interacting with him during several opposition meetings over the last couple of years. His simplicity and profound understanding of public policy and keen insight into parliamentary affairs were truly remarkable. My thoughts are with his family, friends and those who admired him. May his soul find peace. Om Shanti.”

It was Mr Yechury, who had supported the CPM Bengal’s move to have an electoral alliance with Congress in the Assembly election in 2016. The CPM got only 28 seats and later in 2021 CPM failed to get even a single seat.