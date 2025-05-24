Abhishek pays tribute to Rashbehari Bose, Justice Radhabinod Pal in Japan

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress today visited the cemetery of Rashbehari Bose in Japan.

Sources privy to the information said Mr Banerjee has extended an invitation to Mr Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan to visit West Bengal on his next visit to India.

The TMC MP went to the Tama cemetery in Tokyo and placed a floral wreath on the tomb. In his X handle Mr Banerjee wrote: “Felt a deep sense of pride and goosebumps while paying my respects and offering floral tributes to this great son of Bengal. India is eternally grateful for his indomitable spirit and pivotal role in our freedom struggle. It was disheartening to see his memorial in such a neglected and dilapidated state.” He further wrote “I have requested our Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge and @ Indian Emb Tokyo to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and ensure that this remarkable hero receives the honour he truly deserves.”

Bose posing as PN Tagore, secretary of Rabindranath Tagore, went to Japan. He set up the Indian National Army which he later handed over to Netaji who arrived in Japan from Germany in a submarine. Rabindranath during his visit to Japan went to the house of Bose and met his Japanese wife.

Mr Banerjee also visited the monument dedicated to Justice Radhabinod Pal at the Yasukuni Shrine and paid floral tributes.

Justice Pal was a member of the United Nations’ International Law Commission from 1952-66. He was one of the three Asian judges appointed to the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, known as the Tokyo Trial of Japanese war crimes committed during World War II. He was the only one among all the judges who insisted that all defendants were not guilty. The Yasukuni Shrine and the Rozen Gokoku Shrine in Kyoto have monuments specially dedicated to him.

Abhishek Banerjee, writing about his second day visit to Japan, posted on X: “Day 2 in Tokyo of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation to Japan was marked by moments of deep personal reflection and purposeful diplomatic engagement.

“I began the day by paying homage to two extraordinary sons of Bengal whose legacies transcend borders – Shri Rash Behari Bose, who championed India’s independence from afar with unflinching resolve, and Justice Radhabinod Pal, whose principled stand in the face of global consensus remains a testament to the courage of conviction.

“In a significant step towards deepening Indo–Japanese parliamentary relations, our delegation met Mr. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan–India Parliamentary Friendship League. We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation through democratic dialogue and institutional exchange.

“Later, we called on H.E. Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan. On behalf of our nation, we conveyed India’s gratitude for Japan’s steadfast support across decades, and reiterated our shared commitment to advancing peace, stability and democratic values in an increasingly fractured world. During our conversation, I took the opportunity to invite him to visit West Bengal on his next visit to India.

“We concluded the day with a press interaction, underlining India’s strong and collective resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.”