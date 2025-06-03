Abhishek meets PKR party representatives in Malaysia

The all-party parliamentary team, of which Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP and party’s national general secretary is a member, today met representatives of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) — the People’s Justice Party of Malaysia.

It was learnt that the meeting featured a fruitful discussion on India’s counter terrorist initiatives and shared commitment of fostering peace and stability across the region.

The parliamentary team is currently touring several countries to mobilise public opinion against terrorism.

The team has visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr Banerjee as a valuable member of the team clearly stated India’s standpoint to put an end to terrorism. He said to support Pakistan is to back terrorism and India’s dialogue with Pakistan will demand handing over PoK to India to put an end to terrorism.

Mr Banerjee cited incidents to show how Pakistan is backing the terrorists. Pakistan is their biggest shelter, he maintained.

He visited the memorial tomb of Rash Behari Bose and the monuments dedicated to Radhabinod Pal in Japan. He visited the RKM centres in Singapore and Malaysia. The ideas of Mr Banerjee to end terrorism have received appreciation. The team met political leaders, think tanks and people from the Indian diaspora to get their support to end terrorism.

In Malaysia, Abhishek Banerjee and other members of the All-Party Parliamentary delegation engaged in a thoughtful discussion with representatives of the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC). Their agenda was clear: ZERO tolerance against terrorism.