Abhishek in Jakarta pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamul Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament, currently part of the all-party delegation spearheading Operation Sindoor’s global outreach, visited Jakarta today where he paid tribute to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and reaffirmed India’s stance on Pakistan’s ties to terror networks. The MP, who is accompanying Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation, visited the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta and interacted with members of the Gandhi Seva Loka Association.

“Today, I had the honour of visiting the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta and paying tribute at the statue of the Father of the Nation. We also had engaging interactions with the board members of the Gandhi Seva Loka Association,” the TMC MP said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He further reflected on the global relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy: “Gandhiji’s message of truth, non-violence and tolerance is a guiding light for humanity, reminding us that moral courage—not might—defines true leadership. In a world increasingly shadowed by discord, his ideals offer us not just solace but direction.” While in Jakarta, the delegation also engaged in strategic discussions with Indian diaspora representatives and regional think tanks to amplify international awareness about Operation Sindoor — a diplomatic initiative aimed at exposing Pakistan’s alleged support to cross-border terrorism. India has consistently maintained that it possesses credible evidence linking Pakistan-based terror outfits to a series of attacks on Indian soil. Operation Sindoor seeks to build global consensus around the need to isolate state sponsors of terrorism.

The all-party outreach effort is part of India’s broader diplomatic strategy to mobilise international opinion and apply pressure on Pakistan through global forums, even as tensions continue along the Line of Control and India’s counterterrorism operations intensify.

