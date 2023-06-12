Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Thakurnagar marred by tension at Matua temple

Trinamul Congress’ national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Thakurnagar was marred after the TMC’s second-in-command was prevented from offering puja in the main temple of the Matua community at Thakurnagar in North 24- Parganas today. There is great tension in Thakurnagar due to the closure of the main temple of Harichand Guruchand Thakur.

Mr Banerjee could not reach the main temple as he was prevented by a section of the Matua community people who waved black flags at him. Mr Banerjee later offered puja at another temple in Thakurbari. Later, the Trinamul MP said: “The Matua temple does not belong to anyone as ancestral property.

People will answer this in the coming days. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done massive development work for the temple, including providing drinking water, constructing pucca roads, and other works.

Let’s leave religion and fight for the people’s interests.” He also mentioned that he will visit Matua Thakurbari every three months. “I have come today to offer puja. Here, women have been assaulted by Central Force jawans. Four people have already been admitted to the hospital.

You can’t fight me; you attack women. In the coming days, those who are doing politics with religion upfront, their downfall is certain. I challenge Shantanu Thakur to come here and tell me which road here was not constructed, which call of Matua is unanswered,” he said.

He stated that all arrangements to develop the Thakurbari were made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as long as Boroma (grandmother of Shantanu) Veenapani Devi was alive, even bearing the treatment cost when she was ill. “I had no political agenda here. I have come to worship. You (Shantanu) said that after I leave, you will wash the Thakurbari with cow dung and water.

I will come in three months. You clean it up, and I will come again; hold it if you have the breath,” he said. On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Shipping and leader of Matua Mahasangha, Shantanu Thakur, raised slogans stating that Mr Banerjee will not be allowed to enter Thakurbari. “TMC today deployed thugs and police to torture the Matua disciples,” he said.

The Thakurbari area hasbeen covered with ‘dhikkar’ posters addressed to CM Mamata Banerjee before the inauguration meeting