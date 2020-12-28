Trinamul Youth Congress president and MP Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee today slammed the BJP’s Central leaders and Suvendu Adhikari who recently defected from the Trinamul Congress and joined BJP for calling him an extortionist.

In Diamond Harbour, while addressing party supporters and workers, Mr Banerjee said, “I challenge the BJP leadership to prove extortion cases against me. I challenge you, if you can prove the cases against me you don’t have to send CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax but hang me publicly.”

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, Mr Banerjee said: “There is video footage showing you ( read Mr Adhikari) taking hard cash wrapped in paper in the Narada sting operation and you are also named in Sharada scam and after joining BJP you are calling me extortionist.”

The MP said some scam tainted leaders who are afraid of going to jail have shifted sides after enjoying the position of cabinet minister of three departments and holding a host of other posts.

He said: “In some public meeting, the recent defector accused me of cow smuggling and coal smuggling. I ask you who controls the border? It’s BSF and it’s under Amit Shah, the Union home minister. Similarly,Eastern Coal Fields are under CiSF which is again under Mr Shah.”

“So if BSF and CISF work at my behest then Mr Shah should resign from the post of Union home minister,” Mr Banerjee said.

He dared Mr Adhikari to present Diamond Harbour constituency to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, Trinamul Congress won in all 31 Assembly segments in South 24-Parganas.

“I assure you in 2021 also Trinamul Congress will win all 31 seats and the BJP will not be able to win a single seat,” Mr Banerjee added. He also lashed out at the Prime Minister for stopping the five crore MPLAD fund.

He said, “I urge you to stop my salary but not the MPLAD fund because it is meant for the betterment of the people of my Parliamentary constituency.” He said in the name of Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister froze MPLAD funds of 534 MPs which he maintained will be utilised for the Prime Minister’s poll campaign and on advertisement.

He also lashed out at Union home minister Amit Shah for not talking to the agitating farmers at Delhi’s borders but coming to West Bengal and eating at farmers’ house for a photo op.

Mr Banerjee declared that in new the year the people of Falta and Diamond Harbour will get supply of piped drinking water with the water project at Falta nearing completion.