Abhijit, Sandip remanded to 3-day CBI custody

The Sealdah Court today again ordered three days of CBI custody for former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station’s former OC Abhijit Mondal.

Previously, they were remanded to CBI custody for three days. The case was heard again today at Sealdah Court. When the accused were brought to the court, the public began protesting. On this day, the CBI again requested three more days of custody for Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal. The CBI stated in court that, so far, there is no evidence of gang rape in the R G Kar incident. However, they allege that Sandip Ghosh and Mr Mondal conspired after the rape and murder of the doctor.

The CBI added: “Based on mobile phone call records, both individuals have been interrogated. The hard disks recovered from Tala police station’s CCTV cameras need to be investigated.”

The judge of the Sealdah court inquired whether OC of Tala police station was directly involved in the rape and murder. In response, the CBI mentioned that some reports from Delhi are still pending, and the investigation is going on in phases. They further stated that the OC knew Sanjay (the civic volunteer) beforehand, which allowed him unrestricted access to R G Kar. They also mentioned that the accused civic volunteer was often seen roaming around the hospital in an intoxicated state.

Seeking further custody of Abhijit Mondal, the CBI asked, “Why did Sanjay visit the hospital on the night of 9 August? Did someone send him to the hospital that night? Why were there multiple phone calls between the OC and the arrested civic volunteer?” To answer these questions, the CBI requested that the OC be remanded into their custody again. It is notable that on Saturday night, the CBI arrested the OC and former principal Sandeep Ghosh on charges of tampering with evidence. On Sunday morning, as the OC was being taken for a medical test from the CGO complex, a crowd gathered outside and protested fiercely, some even showing their shoes in disapproval.