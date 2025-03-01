AAI conducts drill on aviation emergency

Airports Authorities of India in its second day of National Aeronautical Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX 2025) concluded in Howrah. Today, the field exercise was conducted at Uluberia, Howrah, in the presence of Ms Nivedita Dubey, regional executive director, eastern region, T F Moosa, executive director (air space management), and other AAI officials, where a large-scale SAR drill simulated a real-world aviation emergency. The scenario involved a fictitious Cessna 172 aircraft, VT-SAR, en route from Raipur to Kolkata, which disappeared from radar over Jamshedpur at approximately 10.30 a.m. RCC coordinated with local administration and disaster response teams to locate the missing aircraft. A helicopter from Barrackpore was dispatched to locate the aircraft, which was later spotted as a small yellow wreckage surrounded by onlookers as a part of a mock drill.

Meanwhile, Air India Express has launched its ‘Payday Sale,’ offering Xpress Value fares from Rs 1,535 and Zero Check-in Baggage Xpress Lite fares, starting at Rs 1,385.

The sale is open for bookings made till 2 March, for travel till 19 September 2025. The airline continues to provide special discounted fares and benefits on its website for students, senior citizens, doctors, nurses, members of the armed forces, and their dependents, ensuring a wide range of benefits for flyers across India, the Middle East, and Southeast

