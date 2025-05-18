A career, education fair

The ‘Education Interface 2025’, a career and education fair, was inaugurated today at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, marking two decades of its journey.

The event organised by Career Planner Edufair will run from 17 to 19 May. It is a one-stop destination for students, parents, and academic professionals seeking guidance across a diverse spectrum of educational disciplines.

The fair hosts over 150-plus universities and institutions from across the country, offering a comprehensive roadmap for aspirants in fields ranging from engineering, medical sciences, data science, hospitality, architecture, design, polytechnic, media, and pharmaceutical sciences to nursing, veterinary sciences, and ITI. Students from classes 10, 12, UG and professional streams are actively participating, interacting directly with college representatives and career advisors.

In addition to college booths, the fair also offers pre-counselling sessions, live career guidance, and vital insights into scholarship programmes, government education policies, student credit card schemes, and education loans—enabling visitors to make informed academic and financial choices.

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, minister of parliamentary affairs and agriculture; and Aroop Biswas, minister for sports and youth affairs, power and housing were also present.