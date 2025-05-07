90-day programme to commemorate Pritilata’s birth anniversary

Women’s College Calcutta (WCC) has taken a slew of programmes to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pritilata Waddedar, the first woman martyr of Bengal.

The college observed the birth anniversary of Pritilata that falls on 5 May.

Waddedar, a brilliant student from Chittagong, now in Bangladesh, stood first among the girls in Matriculation examination and sixth among both boys and girls. She got a scholarship worth Rs 20 per month and joined Bethune College. She took philosophy honours in graduation.

She came in contact with Ramakrishna Biswas, a revolutionary who was hanged on charges of killing a police officer. She met Ramakrishna, who also hailed from Chittagong in Alipore Central jail. She went back to Chittagong and joined the revolutionary team of Masterda Surya Sen. She along with other revolutionaries raided the Pahartali European Club. She was hit by a bullet on the shoulder and committed suicide by consuming potassium cyanide. She was just 21 years old when she died.

Professor Anupama Chowdhury, principal Women’s College Calcutta said a three month-long programme has been taken to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pritilata. During this time there will be seminars, workshops on women empowerment, hands on programme, internship and many more. The students will visit different museums and places related to Waddedar.

“Pritilata stood for nationalism, women empowerment, self-confidence. In the present day, when many students are found to be suffering from depression, Paritilata’s life serves as a source of inspiration. Her love for the country was unique. The WCC has taken a three month-long programme to commemorate her birth anniversary,” professor Chowdhury said.

The WCC is involved with a series of social development projects where the students actively take part. Dr Shashi Panja is the president of the governing body of the College. The college was set up in 1937 to spread education among women.