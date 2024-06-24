72 vagrants, including kids rescued in Bishnupur

At a time when vagrants are being targeted by local people and subjected to lynching in some districts, police in Bankura has rescued a large number of such persons including some children who had been missing since a few months.

In just three days, a special drive by the police rescued 72 persons from Bishnupur Sub Division. The SP, Bankura, Baibhav Tiwari, said: “Considering the increasing figure of missing persons, we conducted the special drive with an objective to gear up the recovery of missing persons and it was concentrated in the six Police Stations of Bishnupur.”

The police registered FIRs in matters of disappearance of the minors and the police said that the rescued children will be handed over to their families through the courts. The rescued vagrants were shifted to governmentrun shelter homes, the police said.

