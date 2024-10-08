7 coal miners killed, 3 critical after series of explosions at Birbhum coal mine

Seven coal miners were killed and three others critically injured after a series of explosions in the coal mine and the explosives vehicle in the captive coal mine of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) in Bhadulia village, under Lokpur police station of Khoyrasole Block in Birbhum district today morning.

Locals claimed that around 10.30 am they heard a huge sound of explosions and the entire area felt tremors.

The seven coal miners, all local tribal people, were killed on the spot. The death toll may increase, feel the people in the know.

The reason behind the blast is not clear, but it is a rare incident in a commercial coal mine. While some claim the blast was due to accidental detonation in the vehicle carrying the detonators and gelatin sticks, others said that blast happened while digging and placing the explosives.

The deceased have been identified as Joydeb Murmu, Mongol Marandi, Somlal Hembram, Judu Marandi, Palash Hembram, Rubilal Murmu and Amit Singh. Police have recovered the seven bodies and search operations are on to find if more persons are trapped under the debris.

The three injured coal miners were taken to first nearby Nakrakonda Primary Health Centre and then shifted to Suri Sadar Hospital in critical conditions.

Anup Kumar Saha, MLA of Dubrajpur has reached the coal mine and is supervising the rescue operations.

A Kolkata-based private contractor, Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited (GMPL) has bagged the mine developer and operator (MDO) contract of the captive coal mines of thermal plants of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited.

Birbhum district police, medical team, disaster management force, four fire tenders and ambulances have been sent to the captive coal mine.

Locals claimed that the dead miners were residents of nearby Basatabpur Village. It is very difficult to identify the bodies due to the severe impact of the blast. Due to the severe impact of the explosion the explosives van is also badly damaged. Coal miners were thrown in the air and were found in several parts of the open cast coal mine. A coal loaded dumper was stranded beside the explosives vehicle. A huge police force has been sent to the site.

Local villagers also rushed in after hearing the sound. Officials of the company allegedly fled away in fear after the blast, the locals alleged.

No official version was available from neither the Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited nor the WBPDCIL or the district administration.