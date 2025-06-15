6 nabbed for injuring minister’s husband in Bankura

Khatra police station in Bankura district has arrested six BJP supporters for allegedly assaulting Tuhin Mandi, husband of Jyotsna Mandi, the state food and supplies minister.

The incident occurred yesterday evening when Mr Mandi had gone to Khatra Bazar for shopping. A group of 10 to 15 BJP supporters allegedly attacked him with bamboo sticks and iron rods.

Advertisement

Police reached the spot upon receiving information, rescued Mr Mandi, and admitted him to Khatra Sub-Divisional Hospital. He sustained injuries to his hands and back.

Advertisement

The arrested BJP supporters were produced before the Khatra Sub-Divisional Court today and remanded in judicial custody.

Minister Jyotsna Mandi alleged that, unable to confront the Trinamul Congress politically, a section of BJP leaders and supporters is resorting to violence in Khatra, ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled next year.

Only yesterday, she had posted on social media, accusing the BJP of spreading violence to instil fear and panic among the local population.

Dipak Das, BJP district secretary in Bankura, denied the allegations. He claimed the incident was a result of internal strife within the ruling party and that BJP supporters were not involved.

He further alleged that RAF personnel and Khatra Police had resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. According to police sources, BJP leader Shantanu Sinha and five others have been arrested, and further raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused.