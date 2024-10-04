6 hurt after Puja bamboo gate collapse

A huge bamboo structure, meant for the electric light decoration gate of a Durga Puja in Panagarh Bazar, under Kanksha police station of West Burdwan collapsed during heavy rains and fell upon six people today afternoon.

All the six people, including aged persons and students going to school, were passersby when the gigantic bamboo gate structure collapsed and fell upon them.

Local people rushed to the spot to rescue the injured persons.

Kanksha police, under the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) also rushed to the spot after being informed.

Around noon, the gate structure on the erstwhile Grand Trunk Road, near the busy Panagarh Bazar collapsed. At that time one electrician was also working on the giant bamboo structure and fell down. However, the injuries of all the injured people are not serious and received first-aid treatments at nearby health centres.

Mitra Sangha, the local club of Panagarh Bazar organising the Puja, has set up several bamboo structures for electric decorations.

Uttam Byne, a local shop owner, said that the decorators have not properly dug the concrete road to erect the bamboo base of the gigantic structure. “A major accident has been avoided today. An aged man on bicycle and a student were amongst the injured. Luckily, the victims were not trapped under the structure and instead were pushed forward after it fell upon them,” he added.