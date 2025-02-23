Logo

Logo

# Bengal

6 feared dead in road mishap on the way to Kumbh

Six persons died and many injured while traveling in two SUVs on the way to Kumbh Mela from Goghat and Gorbeta.

SNS | Hooghly | February 23, 2025 12:30 pm

6 feared dead in road mishap on the way to Kumbh

Representation image (IANS)

Six persons died and many injured while traveling in two SUVs on the way to Kumbh Mela from Goghat and Gorbeta.

In the wee hours of Friday one of the SUVs lost control near Rajganj in Dhanbad and smashed into a stranded truck. The vehicle following the ill-fated SUV also smashed into the rear of the truck.

Advertisement

On impact, the driver and four occupants died on the spot and many others were seriously injured in the 2nd SUV.

Advertisement

Locals and the police rushed the victims to a nearby hospital but during treatment two others among the injured also died.

Among those expired are driver Seikh Rajab Alira, a resident of Bhadur village in Goghat, housewife Piyali Saha, a couple from Gorbeta Pranab Saha and Shyamali Saha, their son Amulya and their daughter Anisha. Swarup Saha and his daughter Agomoni Saha are in critical condition.

The police have not yet produced the list of dead and injured in the mishap.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Mamata ensures smooth arrangements Triveni Kumbh Mela

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the Bengal Kumbh Mela Committee today to ensure that pilgrims both from Bengal and other states of India, face no inconvenience during the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Triveni in Hooghly and Mahaprabhu Ghat, Majer Char, Kalyani in Nadia which will continue till 16 February.