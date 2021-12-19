59,493 BAY beneficiaries mysteriously disappear from govt portal in Burdwan

How the names of 58,493 beneficiaries of Bangla Awas Yojna (BAY) have disappeared mysteriously from the official portal of the Centre-State joint funded project remained unanswered today at a meeting where even the senior district officials and the senior office bearers of the Zilla Parishad were seen making hue and cry on the issue.

The officials were discussing about the progress of a number of development projects at length at Aravinda Sabhaghar here today. The DM and ADM (Development), Burdwan East accompanied by the administrative officials from different subdivisions and blocks, the Sabhadhipati and Sahakari Sabhadhipati of the Burdwan East Zilla Parishad, the Karmadhyakshas of different segments joined the meeting.

During the meeting, the officials were astonished to note that the names of 58,493 BAY beneficiaries chosen from 16 blocks of Burdwan East district have gone missing from the official portal but how – this couldn’t be ascertained. The names of the entire beneficiaries from Galsi- 2 block were deleted. The names were officially enrolled in 2019-20 year.

Shampa Dhara, – Sabhadhipati of the Zilla Parishad said: “The names selected in 2019-20 year were uploaded in the portal for the purpose of awarding them benefits in 2020-21 years.” She added: “The names before uploading in the portal are sent to Centre for final approval. But it is ridiculous to note that the names are suspiciously deleted.”

The matter was brought to the notice of the respective Minister but the fate of the beneficiaries remained unaltered, the officials said.