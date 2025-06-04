59 tourists airlifted, bad weather halts rescue of rest

Ongoing rescue operations in north SikkimOngoing rescue operations in north Sikkim faced a temporary setback today as adverse weather conditions forced the suspension of evacuation efforts in Chaten, where 63 tourists remain stranded. faced a temporary setback today as adverse weather conditions forced the suspension of evacuation efforts in Chaten, where 63 tourists remain stranded. Officials confirmed that a total of 59 individuals, including two foreign nationals, were successfully airlifted earlier in the day before visibility deteriorated, grounding further helicopter sorties.

According to Mangan superintendent of police Sonam Dichu Bhutia, two Indian Air Force MI-17V5 helicopters were deployed from Pakyong Greenfield Airport in the early hours of Thursday to rescue stranded tourists from Chaten, a remote region severely affected by recent natural disruptions. One chopper brought back 39 people, while the second successfully transported 20 others to safety.

“The evacuation was progressing well until the weather suddenly worsened, forcing a suspension of further sorties due to safety concerns,” SP Bhutia said. “Efforts will resume as soon as conditions improve.”

The operation forms part of a coordinated disaster relief mission being conducted by multiple agencies in the wake of landslides and road blockages that have cut off several areas in North Sikkim, including Chaten and Lachen. In addition to tourist evacuations, helicopters were also used to transport critical personnel and equipment to support essential services in the isolated regions.

Two additional helicopters, designated MI-41 and MI-39, carried nine personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with specialised equipment for on-ground relief operations. Teams from the power department of the government of Sikkim and Airtel’s telecommunication services were also airlifted, with the goal of restoring power and connectivity using satellite-based systems and portable backup batteries in areas inaccessible by road.

A police communications unit equipped with essential gear has also been dispatched to establish emergency links between the cut-off communities and state agencies.

While weather disruptions temporarily delayed further sorties from Pakyong, officials noted that conditions briefly improved, allowing for a successful second batch of evacuations from Chaten to Pakyong Airport earlier today.

To facilitate onward travel, Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses were arranged for the rescued tourists to reach Gangtok. For those wishing to continue their journey beyond the state, a separate MI-17 helicopter sortie was organised to transport them to Bagdogra Airport, ensuring safe and efficient connectivity.

Officials confirmed that the state government, in coordination with the Indian Air Force, NDRF, and local departments, is committed to continuing rescue and relief operations despite the weather-related challenges. “The safety and well-being of stranded tourists and affected residents remain our top priority,” a senior official said.

Authorities are closely monitoring weather developments and remain hopeful of resuming full-scale evacuation by Thursday, depending on atmospheric conditions.