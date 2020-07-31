Three persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Siliguri in the past 24 hours. A 49-year-old resident of Alipurduar district died in the Desun (Covid) Hospital in Siliguri last night. Also, a 60-year-old woman of Ward 31 died in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). Another 60-year-old woman from Ward-2 in Siliguri also died in a private hospital today, sources said.

On the other hand, 55 cases were found in areas under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation today. Also today, 30 Covid patients were discharged from health facilities after they were cured, while five patients have also been released from home isolation.

In Kurseong in the Hills, nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Kurseong Municipality area and one in the Ambootia tea estate area under the Sukna Block.

Spike in Malda again: On the other hand, after a respite of fewer cases in the past three days, Malda district once again saw a surge in the number of Covid cases today. A whopping 97 cases were found in tests conducted in the Malda Medical College and Hospital last night, sources said.

“The cases have been found almost all over the district in every block. Old Malda Municipality has seen 27 new cases, English Bazaar Municipality 13, while Ratua-I has 15, including five police personnel, and Manikchak 10,” sources said.

57 in South Dinajpur: In South Dinajpur district, 57 new coronavirus patients have been detected.

Of these, 12 are from the Balurghat Municipality area, the district headquarters, and another 10 people have been infected in rural areas of Balurghat. Two cases are from Banshihari, one from Gangarampur town and 11 in its rural areas, nine from Kushmandi, six from Hili, three from Harirampur and three from Tapan, sources said.

“The swabs were collected on July 28 and sent to the VRDL in the Malda Medical College for tests. The reports coming in from there last night showed 51 positive cases, while six others were tested in the TrueNat machine. Most of the patients do not have travel history and are known to be asymptomatic,” a health department source said.

With the fresh case, the total number of patients in the district has gone up to 1,130. However, 798 of them have already recovered and returned homes.