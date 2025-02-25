5 tourists from Burdwan killed in road mishap in Gujarat

Five tourists from Burdwan were killed in a road accident in Gujarat yesterday evening. Nine tourists, from East and West Burdwan districts went to Gujarat for a leisure tour. The family members are trying to bring back the bodies. Family members have sought help from the district administration.

Fifty six-year-old Shukla Chatterjee of Court More in Asansol was killed and her husband, a retired ECL officer, Manabendra Chatterjee was injured in Surendranagar, when their mini bus collided with a dumper on Ahmedabad highway near Navi Morwad village under Chuda police station. She was killed on-the-spot while her husband was admitted at the local nursing home. He has suffered critical injuries.

Malay Chatterjee, a relative of the victim in Asansol said that 10 people from both the Burdwan districts had gone to Surendranagar in Asansol. They were going to Gir Forest when the accident occurred at Ahmedabad highway.

Family members have alleged to local councillor of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Shikha Ghatak that the son of the deceased has rushed to Gujarat and is not getting ice to preserve the bodies.

Dr Debashish Sarkar, borough chairman of AMC also has visited the victim’s house.

The driver of the minibus was also killed. He is a resident of Gujarat. Four of the five tourists killed from the state are from Burdwan town, which included three members of the same family.

Debabrata Mukherjee, his wife, Rita and Ritabrata Mukherjee, belonged to the same family. Aniket Ta of Burdwan town was also killed.

The accident occurred yesterday. Four people are admitted in Sibsagar Hospital in Surendra Nagar of Gujarat.

Nine people from Burdwan and Asansol districts had gone to Gujarat on 10 February.